Aspen Valley Encourages Muskokans to Join The Movement  Giving Tuesday – Nov. 28, 2023

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary (AVWS) is encouraging people to take part in Giving Tuesday (Nov 28, 2023). It is a time when individuals, charities and businesses come together to celebrate giving, and participate in activities that support nonprofits such as Aspen Valley. The movement is a simple one encouraging people to do good on the last Tuesday in November, and every day. Give time, help a neighbour, or make a donation to a charity you are passionate about.

“This year, at Aspen Valley we’ve cared for and released pretty much every native, Ontario mammal species you can think of,” said Linda Glimps, Executive Director. “We’ve released chipmunks, mink, foxes, weasels, groundhogs, beavers, otters, coyotes, fawns, porcupines, raccoons, and skunks.”

“We’ve also rehabilitated and released bears, and a record-setting number of moose this year,” added Glimps. “Never before has the Sanctuary cared for so many moose at one time, and we owe a great deal of thanks to our many volunteers and donors. It’s this combined generosity that allows us to rescue and rehabilitate roughly 1,000 animals each year.”

This Giving Tuesday, Aspen Valley has set a goal of raising $26,000 towards its wildlife in care fund by way of a matching gift challenge. “It’s a steep goal and we are thrilled to report that 12 individuals and businesses’ have stepped forward and donated a portion of a $13,000 match with the precondition – or challenge – that we succeed in raising an additional $13,000 by Tuesday, November 28 (Giving Tuesday) in order for the gift to be fulfilled,” said Alison Withey, Director of Advancement and Communications.

Portions of this gift were made by: one of Aspen Valley’s long-time anonymous donors; Jean Louis and Mimi Brenninkmeijer; Soapstones Natural Skincare; Algonquin Outfitters; Bracebridge Animal Hospital; Cavalcade Muskoka Imaging; Cottage Septic and Plumbing Services; Huntsville Animal Hospital; Mr. Eavestrough Muskoka North; Mueller Custom Build; Northland Towing and Recovery; and Wolfe and Co. Apparel. Media support was also provided by Country 102 and 88.7FM The Bay Muskoka.

“We are incredibly uplifted by this support, and are hopeful that together we can achieve the entire pledge by Giving Tuesday,” added Withey. “Donations made to Aspen Valley during the month of November will be doubled. $20 is $40. $100 is $200 and so on.”

If you are a lover of wildlife, and considering donating to Aspen Valley there is no better time than now. Donations to Aspen Valley can be made online at https://www.aspenvalley.ca. Alternatively, Aspen Valley encourages everyone to join the movement with a donation or gift of time to one of the many other registered charities that work tirelessly throughout the District of Muskoka.