Driver Charged After Collision On Old Barrie Road

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision on Old Barrie Road between Lines 11 and 12 that occurred on Monday evening.

On November 20, 2023, shortly after 6:20 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision, injuring one occupant and causing one vehicle to catch fire. One occupant was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The road was closed for approximately four hours while police investigated the collusion.

A 37-year-old driver from Stratford has been charged with the following:

· Careless Driving- Cause Bodily Harm

· Careless Driving