Arrest Warrant Out For A Severn Resident

The South Simcoe Police Service is seeking an arrest warrant after a woman falsely identified herself upon arrest.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on a street in the area of the 10th Line and 25th Sideroad in the Town of Innisfil. Police determined the vehicle was reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Once on scene, police arrested a man and woman who were in the vehicle.

A 34-year-old Barrie man was charged with Operation While Impaired, Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, Operation While Prohibited, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.

The woman falsely identified herself and provided a stolen driver’s licence from a 33-year-old woman from Severn.

As a result of further investigation, 34-year-old Jacqueline Adams of no fixed address is being sought on the following charges:

-Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

-Possession of an Identity Document

-Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

-Identity Fraud

-Obstruct Peace Officer

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jacqueline Adams is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311, or contact Crime Stoppers.

**Media: Please remove the name of the female included in original Media Release dated Wednesday, September 27, 2023.