OPP Release More Details About Missing Bracebridge Man

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Bracebridge man.

On September 12, 2023, members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call from a member of the public who expressed concerns about 38-year-old Daniel. He had not been seen in since August 12, 2023, in the Bracebridge area.

The OPP did issue a missing person post on social media when Daniel was initially reported missing.

Daniel is described as 5’6″ (168 cms) tall, with short black hair and last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants. He has been known to operate a gold 2002 Mazda MPV minivan bearing Ontario plate CKXC268 (see photos).

Members of the Bracebridge OPP crime unit continue their investigation under the direction of Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Anyone with information about the missing man should call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).