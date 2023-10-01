Twenty Of The Best Pumpkin Patches To Visit In Canada This Fall

As the leaves turn shades of orange and red and a refreshing crispness fills the air, there’s a telltale sign that autumn has arrived in Canada – the pumpkin patch. It’s clear Canadians are getting in the holiday spirit already as online searches for pumpkin patches have soared. Online searches for ‘pumpkin patch’ have already reached 12K hits over the past month, increasing by 82% week on week.

To support Canadians looking for pumpkin patch inspiration, Chefs Plate has researched Canada’s top pumpkin picking patches of 2023. The list compiled by the meal box company, includes 20 of the best pumpkin patches up and down the country.

Chefs Plate reviewed 40 pumpkin patches, rating them out of 100 by analysing factors, including price of admission, Google rating, total followers, Google searches between September to October last year (2022) and other attractions available.

Maan Farms in British Columbia topped the list, shortly followed by Edmonton Corn Maze in Alberta and Chudleighs Farm in Ontario.

Canada’s top pumpkin picking sites 2023

Maan Farms, British Columbia Edmonton Corn Maze, Alberta Chudleighs Farm, Ontario Le Centre d’Interprétation de la Courge, Québec Noggins Corner Farm, Nova Scotia Nature’s Bounty Farm, Ontario The Apple Orchard, Ontario Calgary Farmyard, Alberta Andrew’s Scenic Acres, Ontario Richmond Country Farms, British Columbia Happy Hollow, Saskatchewan Rounds Ranch, Ontario Greendale Acres Chilliwack Corn Maze, British Columbia Snyder’s Family Farm, Ontario Pingle’s Farm. Ontario Taves Family Farm, British Columbia Kraay Family Farm, Alberta Downey’s Farm, Ontario Howells Farm, Ontario Springridge Farm, Ontario

Last year, the most searches were made for Saunders Farm, with 143K searches made during Halloween last year. Saunders Farm was also found to be the most expensive pumpkin patch in Chefs Plate dataset, at $108 for one child and two adults.

Chefs Plate also collected information on which pumpkin patches are dog-friendly.

Maan Farms, British Columbia Pingle’s Farm, Ontario Edmonton Corn Maze, Alberta The Green Pig Country Market, New Brunswick Andrew’s Scenic Acres, Ontario Chudleighs Farm, Ontario Snyder’s Family Farm, Ontario Rounds Ranch, Ontario Noggins Corner Farm, Nova Scotia Calgary Farmyard, Alberta

A spokesperson for Chefs Plate said: “Whether you’re searching for the perfect pumpkin or seeking family friendly activities as we head into autumn, these destinations have it all. Pumpkins are more than just decorations, they’re a great base for a number of delicious recipes, from heartwarming soups to delectable pies. Embrace the season’s beauty and create memories at one of these fantastic pumpkin patches. ”

Notes to editors

Pumpkin patches around Canada were scored according to the following factors:

Price of admission (based on one child, two adults)

Google rating (or Facebook rating where not available)

Total followers (on Instagram or Facebook, as of 12th Sept)

Google searches between Sept-Oct last year (2022)

Dog friendly / pets allowed

Other attractions available

Caveats

Prices exclude the cost of pumpkins, unless included as part of admission fees.

Admission fees are subject to change at the farm’s discretion.