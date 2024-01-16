Apply To College For Free At Georgian College’s Virtual Open House

What do pajamas, a cup of coffee and a computer all have in common? They are all you need to join Georgian College’s Virtual Open House on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Georgian College is bringing Open House to you, comfortable as you are at home, to help you explore your postsecondary options, answer your questions about Georgian programs, campus life and student services, and even help you apply for free.

Make sure to RSVP for the event – running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and you will automatically be entered in our contest to win $5,000 toward tuition.

“We know calendars can fill quickly and not everyone has time to travel to big events, so we are making this as simple as possible. Now anyone from anywhere in the world to join us virtually and get a glimpse of the Georgian experience,” said Kristy Linklater, Associate Director, Marketing and Recruitment, Georgian College.

Georgian is following up its largest-ever in-person Open House last fall with this Virtual Open House, where attendees can:

Enter for a chance to win $5,000 toward tuition (when you RSVP for the event).

Apply for free to a Georgian program. Georgian will cover the $125 Ontario College Application Service (OCAS) or the Ontario Universities’ Application Centre (OUAC) fee for Lakehead-Georgian programs.

Join drop-in sessions with faculty and current students to learn about our 130+ full-time programs and options for part-time and online learning.

Speak to experts about Georgian’s student services during live sessions.

Learn about financial aid options.

Watch video tours of all seven of our campuses.

Team Georgian is excited to welcome you at Virtual Open House, where you can do everything from find your best program fit using our Career Match quiz, to apply to that program for free.

In case you miss Virtual Open House, Georgian has you covered with two Get to Know Georgian online information sessions on Feb. 6 and March 12. Plus, anyone is welcome to schedule a phone call with or email Georgian’s friendly and knowledgeable student recruitment team to learn more about programs, student services, how to apply, and more.

Come see how Georgian is more than an education, it’s an experience.