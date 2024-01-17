Registration Now Open for the Second Annual Huntsville Festival of Music The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is delighted to announce that registration is now officially open for the 2024 Huntsville Festival of Music!

The Huntsville Festival of Music is a wonderful event that brings together talented young musicians from a wide range of ages and music classes including Piano, Instrumental, Voice, Choral, and Composition, with genres ranging from Classical to Contemporary. The festival serves as an excellent platform for students to showcase their musical abilities and gain valuable insights from professional adjudicators.

The Festival is under the direction of Alana Nuedling, Carol Gibson, Gerri Mar and Kyung-A Lee. The organizing committee is thrilled to share this event with the community after a successful launch last year. In its first year, the festival welcomed over 30 solo performers as well as 5 ensembles from Huntsville and surrounding areas.

The festival classes will take place in 2 locations within downtown Huntsville: Trinity United Church (33 Main St E) and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (1 High St.). The event culminates in a gala performance at The Algonquin Theatre on April 18th. Select performers for this event, along with other youth from the community, will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the big stage. The event is designed to celebrate the wide variety of achievements and the wealth of talent present in the young performers within Huntsville and surrounding areas.

Key Dates to Remember:

Registration Deadline: February 12, 2024

Festival Dates: March 26 & 27, 2024

Showcase Concert: April 18, 2024

Students may register by visiting www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

Participants from the districts of Muskoka and Parry Sound are encouraged to register.

For more information please contact huntsvillefestivalofmusic@gmail.com