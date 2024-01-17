Midland Resident Faces 12 Charges After Traffic Stop On Hwy 11 in Powassan

A driver was arrested and charged for numerous offences after being stopped for traveling at a high rate of speed.

On January 11, 2024, just before 6:00 p.m., an officer from the Powassan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was patrolling Highway 11 in Powassan and stopped a motor vehicle for speeding.

Upon speaking to the driver, it was determined that they had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay Detachment of the OPP for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Vernon Hamelin a 65-year-old from Midland was charged for the following:

· Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

· Driving while under suspension

· Speeding 1- 49km/h over the posted limit

· Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

· Operate motor vehicle without insurance

· Use plate not authorized for vehicle

· Fail to notify change of address

· Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

· Possess unmarked cigarettes

· Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

· Fail to apply for permit on becoming new owner

· Fail to surrender licence

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on January 30, 2024.

The accused was also issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.