Applications For Dara’s Fund Coming To A Close

Olympic Gold Medalist Dara Howell created this Donor-Advised Endowment Fund to build a legacy. The fund is intended to provide resources and opportunities for Muskoka’s female athletes who excel in any sport to pursue their dreams of competing at the next level.

This unique fund provides additional resources for girls and women who are residents of the District Municipality of Muskoka and competing in any type of individual or team sport above the local club or rep level regionally, provincially, nationally or internationally.

Grants are made to athletes who demonstrate a commitment to the True Sport values and principles to “Go For It, Play Fair, Respect Others, Stay Healthy, Have Fun, Include Others, Give Back”. True Sport is partnering to grant from Dara’s Fund and the funding can be used for coaching fees, team fees, travel expenses and/or equipment.

Applications will be accepted until October 29, 2021.

To learn more about Dara’s Fund and to access the application please visit the Muskoka Community Foundations website at www.muskokacommunityfoundation.ca