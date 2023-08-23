Another Drug Arrest In Gravenhurst, Accused Charged Again

Bracebridge OPP were dispatched to an address of 125 Lofty Pines in the Town of Gravenhurst for a well being check on two people.

On Sunday August 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. a concerned resident of the complex contacted police when she located the parties sleeping on the lawn. Upon further investigation police arrested and charged Mark Cloutier from Gravenhurst under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance

Trafficking a Schedule I substance

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on October 10, 2023 to answer to these charges.