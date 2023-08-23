Community Garden Damaged In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a mischief that occurred outside of the Independent Grocery Store on Wellington Street.

A Community Garden volunteer called the police to report that several garden beds were damaged sometime overnight on August 19, 2023. Fresh rooted vegetables were removed and later located on the porch of an address on Spencer Street. There have been several occurrences in the same area throughout the summer and potentially may be a group of youth.

If you live in the surrounding area we ask you to please review any video surveillance that would be helpful in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.