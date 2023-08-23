HTC Presents ‘Three Little Birds: A Caribbean Celebration’ At Canvas Brewery

Come celebrate the end of summer in Caribbean style! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) announces the next event in their ‘What’s on Your Tap’ series, Three Little Birds: A Caribbean Celebration

Join HTC at Canvas Brewery in downtown Huntsville for vibrant brews, the musical styling of Caribbean DJ Techmatic and the island flavours of Cuba and Jamaica from Cuba Mia Eatery and The FishBowl Restaurant!

“We are already starting to see the leaves change colour. It’s time to have one last big summer bash and I can’t think of a better way than by honouring the Caribbean”, says Dyanna Jacklin of The Huntsville Theatre Company. “Three Little Birds celebrates the rich, colourful and diverse cultures of the Caribbean through food and music. It’s an escape to the islands for one night only and something I’ve never seen done in Huntsville.”

Three Little Birds: A Caribbean Celebration takes place Saturday August 26th at Canvas Brewery (12 John Street), sponsored by Kasa Kana and made possible by the United Way’s Community Services Relief Fund. The event is 19+ and starts at 8:00pm (with doors at 7:30pm). Tickets are $25 or $15 for HTC members and can be purchased at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org