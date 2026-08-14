Amateur Golfers Punch Ticket To PGA Scramble National Final

Husband-and-wife duo Matt and Karly Dietrich will join Matt’s brother, Mark Dietrich, and his wife, Jessica Bickell, along with PGA Pro Daniel Turner of Muskoka Bay Resort, in competing for a Canadian National Championship.

The team secured its spot in the PGA Scramble National Final Presented by BMW after winning the Northeastern Ontario Regional Final earlier this week at Manitou Ridge Golf Club in Parry Sound, earning a trip to the prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Inverness, Nova Scotia, where they’ll compete this October.

“Two eagles in a row was pretty massive, but it was a bit of a roller coaster,” said Matt Dietrich. “We had a good start, then parred three holes in a row before going eagle-eagle and birdieing the rest of the way. At times it seemed easy, and at other times we were making everything. You have to do that to win the PGA Scramble.”

The team qualified for the 18-hole regional tournament by winning the local qualifier event held at Muskoka Bay Resort earlier this summer. The group, who all reside just outside of London, Ont. chose to play the qualifier at Muskoka Bay Resort because they had always wanted to experience the course.

“We decided to make a trip out of it by vacationing at the resort,” the team said. “It was a great experience and we were fortunate enough to win the qualifier, which earned us a spot at the Regional Final at Manitou Ridge.”

The team-focused scramble format considers the handicap of each golfer when calculating their final score, giving anyone who has a registered Golf Canada handicap the chance to participate and win.

The group will now compete against teams from across the country at the National Final in October.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Cabot, it’s been on my bucket list for a while,” said Karly Dietrich. “We’re really looking forward to it.”

“It’s one of those places where you always say, ‘We’ll get there someday,’” said Matt Dietrich. “We just didn’t think this was how we’d get there.”