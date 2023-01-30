Almaguin Highlands Largest Vintage Snowmobile Show Is Back

Rickward’s Polaris 11th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show Feb. 4th

This event has witnessed significant growth every year and draws a strong audience from the Almaguin Highlands, Muskoka area and well beyond.

Rob Rickward, “stated we are delighted to be hosting our 11th annual show, unfortunately due to COVID-19 we had to pause the event the last two seasons”.

“The interest level for this year has been huge with customer, suppliers, sponsors and the core vintage snowmobile enthusiast”

Rickward stated “ we had no idea over 11 years ago how big this event would become, Kearney has truly embraced the event”

This year the event will be expanding the award categories by adding the following divisions, Best Race Sled, Best Sled and Sleigh and Best Dressed attendee in vintage snowmobile gear. The traditional categories of antique, vintage and classic will also be recognized. Classic snowmobile restoration has become a very popular hobby in the province with significant growth each year.

The Mayor’s V. I. P. Vintage Sled Cruise will be taking place on show day as well.

The show starts at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:30 p.m. and 2023 should be one of the largest shows to date.

Vintage snowmobiles will be on display, but all sleds are welcome at Rickward’s Small Motors Inc., 1914, Hwy. 518. For more information email info@rickwards.com

.