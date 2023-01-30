One Person Taken To Hospital After Snowmobile Collision On County Rd 21

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a collision that occurred between a snowmobile and a motor vehicle on County Road 21 and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail B103 in Haliburton.

On January 26, 2023, Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews responded to a collision on County Road 21 and OFSC trail B103 in the Municipality of Dysart et al. The collision was reported to have occurred at 4:41 pm. One person was transported to a medical facility for treatment of minor injuries.

As a result of this investigation a 16-year-old young person has been charged with disobey sign under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act.

Haliburton Highlands OPP is requesting any witnesses who have information about this collision, including dash camera footage and have not yet spoken to police, to contact the Detachment at (705) 286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122.

Snowmobilers are reminded to use caution at all times. Snowmobiling is an off-road activity that occurs in an unpredictable and uncontrollable natural environment. The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through the reduction of preventable injury and death.

https://ofsc.evtrails.com/# OFSC Trail availability map

https://www.ofsc.on.ca/safety/ OFSC snowmobile safety