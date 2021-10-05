A Trumpeter Swan Is Dead And Conservation Officers Want To Know Who Did It

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is asking the public for help tracking down the poacher of a Trumpeter Swan on Nogies Creek in Trent Lakes.

On Saturday September 25 at about 8:30 a.m. two swans were flying over the Creek, north of the bridge where Bass Lake Road crosses the creek, when one of the swans was shot and killed. There is no open season for hunting trumpeter swans. Trumpeter swans mate for life.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is asked to please contact the ministry TIPS line at 1-877-TIPS-MNR (847-7667) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.