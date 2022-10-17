$85,400 OTF Grant Will Assist YWCA Muskoka’s Services

On Saturday, local MPP Graydon Smith met with representatives from YWCA Muskoka as a 2022 recipient of a one-year $85,400 Resilient Communities Fund grant in the spring from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF).

This grant will procure new equipment for YWCA Muskoka to adapt to new ways of working; and to re-imagine the delivery of programs and service management to meet the needs of community, employees and volunteers.

“I am very happy to see how the Ontario Trillium Foundation has supported YWCA Muskoka

through the Resilient Communities Fund grant,” said Graydon Smith, Member of Provincial

Parliament for Parry Sound – Muskoka. “With this funding YWCA has increased their capacity to provide important services to the community.”

Through this grant, YWCA Muskoka has already been able to implement internal

communications technologies, such as a more sophisticated phone system that allows

community members and program participants to more easily reach YWCA program facilitators when they are working offsite in the community. The grant will also help enhance the charity’s internal and external communications including social media, HR training, mental health supports, and researching a better IT/data system for program management.

“For a smaller local charitable organization such as YWCA Muskoka, this opportunity to improve several capacity issues are changes that will greatly enhance our ability to provide quality services in the region,” said Hannah Lin, Executive Director of YWCA Muskoka.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) mission is to build healthy and vibrant communities

across Ontario. As an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading

granting foundations, last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund.

Since 2020, OTF has supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

YWCA Muskoka is a community charity that champions positive change for women and girls

through education, leadership and advocacy. This month they celebrate their 25th Anniversary in Muskoka. For more information about YWCA Muskoka, please visit the website at ywcamuskoka.com.