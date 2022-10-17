Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 60

One person has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to a collision.

On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12 a.m., Killaloe OPP responded to single vehicle collision involving a passenger car on 60 Highway in the Township of South Algonquin.

As part of the investigation, the driver was subjected to further testing. As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Blake Neelin of Petawawa was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle; and,

Operating a motor vehicle while having over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on November 9, 2022, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle towed and impounded.