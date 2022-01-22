7th Annual Dry Feb Raises Funds To Support Canadians Affected By Cancer

A recent survey commissioned by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) reveals that 7 in 10 Canadians who consume alcohol say their health is a top priority. While the pandemic has led to an increase in the value Canadians place on their overall wellness and awareness of how lifestyle choices may impact their health, we know that only 1 in 3 Canadians are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer based on a previous survey. This February, CCS is challenging Canadians to go alcohol-free for Dry Feb, while raising funds for an important cause.

“We’re inviting all Canadians to reduce their drinking in February by participating in Dry Feb. It is a great opportunity to get healthy, challenge yourself, and have fun while raising money to make a difference for Canadians affected by cancer,” said Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. “As the pandemic enters its third year, championing the needs of people with cancer and their caregivers has never been more important.”

Funds raised through Dry Feb will support Canada’s most promising cancer research and a compassionate national support system that makes a meaningful difference for people affected by cancer and their families.

Drinking any type of alcohol raises your risk of developing several types of cancer. The CCS-funded ComPARe study found that if more Canadians limit their alcohol intake, about 44,300 cancer cases could be prevented by 2042.i

Not only is abstaining from alcohol beneficial for your long-term health, in the short term, it has been shown to increase your energy levels, improve your sleep and promote weight loss. This challenge might even bring about a lasting life change – 72% of surveyed participants from the 2021 challenge said they would drink less in the future after participating in Dry Feb.

The recent survey uncovered additional alcohol drinking habits, including:

More than 1 in 3 Canadians who consume alcohol have been drinking more since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 . In particular individuals who drink alcohol at least a few times a week were more likely to report drinking more during the pandemic (56%).

. In particular individuals who drink alcohol at least a few times a week were more likely to report drinking more during the pandemic (56%). 46% of Canadians who consume alcohol say that they are more concerned about their health now than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

29% of Canadians who consume alcohol intend to drink less in 2022, 65% intend to drink the same amount, and 6% intend to drink more than last year.

There is also an option to participate in ‘Dry(ish) Feb,’ where people can choose to get involved in a way that suits them best. Participants can choose to participate for the whole month, 21 days, 14 days, or customize a timeframe that works best for their lifestyle.

Help make a difference in the lives of people affected by cancer. Take your health into your own hands and go dry this February. Register or donate today at DryFeb.ca.

