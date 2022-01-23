PC Optimum Redemption Now Available At Esso stations

Loblaw Companies Limited “Loblaw” and Imperial have provided PC Optimum™ members the opportunity to earn billions of points since the program launched at Esso™ stations in August 2018, and starting today, members can now redeem their PC Optimum™points at Esso stations for fuel and car wash rewards.

“Imperial is delighted to announce our expanded partnership with Loblaw, which offers Canadians the opportunity to now redeem PC Optimum™ points at Esso stations across Canada,” said Amy Newman, Retail Sales and Marketing Director, Imperial. “This partnership provides industry-leading value through the PC Optimum™ program, rewarding customers on items they purchase most. I’d also like to thank our Esso Extra members for their loyalty and offer a warm welcome to the expanded PC Optimum™ program.”

With the launch of the expanded loyalty program, PC Optimum™ members can now start redeeming points at Esso stations – 10 cents off per litre (maximum 40 litres) when redeeming 4,000 points and a free car wash when redeeming 10,000 points. There is a limit of one redemption per day. As they have since 2018, PC Optimum™ members will continue to earn 10 points per litre on fuel and 10 points per dollar on eligible convenience store or car wash services at Esso stations nation-wide.

“The PC Optimum™ program was designed to reward Canadians on their purchases of things they need most – food, health, beauty and apparel, and through our relationship with Imperial, fuel,” Ryan Markle, Senior Vice President, Loyalty, Loblaw Companies Limited. “With today’s announcement, members can now earn and redeem points at more than 4,500 locations across the country, making real savings and real rewards easy.”

Registered PC Optimum™ members may also receive targeted offers to accelerate their earning potential. Additionally, customers using a PC® Mastercard® credit card at Esso stations will continue to earn at least 30 points per litre in total (the equivalent of 3 cents per litre in points) on regular grade fuel, or 40 points per litre in total (the equivalent of 4 cents per litre in points) on premium grades of gasoline.

As previously communicated, Esso Extra members can convert remaining Esso Extra™ points to PC Optimum™ points through April 30, 2022. Esso Extra points can be converted in-store at any Esso station nationwide or online at essoextra.com.

For customers transitioning to the PC Optimum™ program, there are resources available online or through the customer support team. Visit pcoptimum.ca for details.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited