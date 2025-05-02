 2024 Marks Highest Number Of Motorcyclist Deaths In Two Decades  

With Motorcycle Safety Awareness Week getting underway, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging motorcyclists and drivers to avoid behaviours and actions that caused or contributed to last year’s historic 57 motorcyclist deaths on OPP-patrolled roads.

Excessive speed, losing control, failing to yield right of way, improper passing and driver inattention were leading causes or contributing factors in last year’s motorcyclist fatalities. The 18 riders who were not at fault in the fatal collisions that took their lives are a stark reminder that even the safest of motorcyclists are vulnerable to motorists who fail to share the road safely with them.

“2024 was a tragic reminder of what happens when motorcyclists and motorists drive aggressively, are not paying full attention, or engage in careless behaviours when sharing our highways and roads. Motorcycle season commands our absolute safest driving practices, heightened vigilance and adherence to traffic laws that are designed to keep all road users safe – especially vulnerable motorcyclists and their passengers.”

– Thomas CARRIQUE, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner