115 Tickets Issued After Traffic Enforcement On Hwy. 11 Targeting Aggressive Commercial Vehicle

On April 28, 2025 members of the Orillia OPP Detachment and Huronia West OPP Detachment along with Central Region T.I.M.E. team participated in a traffic enforcement initiative on Highway 11 targeting aggressive Commercial Motor Vehicle operators.

In alignment with the OPP’s goal of addressing high-risk behaviours to reduce injuries and save lives officers conducted Aerial Enforcement and utilized Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) to test drivers for consumption of alcohol while driving. There is a zero tolerance for operators of commercial vehicles when it comes to alcohol consumption.

In total officers laid 115 provincial offence notices for follow too close and other infractions. Officers also conducted over 80 MAS tests. The MAS tests did not yield any charges; however, the use of MAS sends a message to CMV operators that officers are on the highways looking for impaired drivers. MAS is a necessary tool necessary to ensure public safety.

The OPP reminds the motoring public about the central role they play in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) with a shared goal of making it to and from every destination safely.