District Of Muskoka Announces Retirement Of Muskoka Airport CEO

Len O’Connor to retire effective May 23, 2025, with recruitment underway for a new CEO.

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Bracebridge, ON) – The District of Muskoka announced today that Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Len O’Connor will retire effective May 23rd, 2025. Len took on leadership of the Muskoka Airport as its first CEO in 2019, and his tenure is marked by significant growth, strategic development, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

“Throughout his time with the Airport, Len’s leadership has been instrumental in fostering a dynamic environment that supports both operational excellence and future expansion,” remarked Muskoka Airport Board Chair Don MacKay. “Under his guidance, Muskoka Airport has experienced remarkable progress, positioning it well for continued growth and success.”

“Leading the Muskoka Airport and collaborating closely with the Muskoka District staff, Airport staff, the Airport Board of Directors and stakeholders for the last six year has been an experience I have thoroughly enjoyed,” commented Mr. O’Connor.

“On behalf of the District of Muskoka, the Airport Board of Directors, staff, and the entire Muskoka Airport community, we extend our deepest gratitude to Len for his dedication, leadership, and vision over the past several years,” said Julie Stevens, District CAO. “We wish Len all the best in his retirement and look forward to building on the strong foundation he has helped establish.”

The District has partnered with leadership advisory firm Odgers Berndtson to recruit for a new CEO, and no impacts to day-to-day operations or ongoing development projects are anticipated while the new CEO is recruited. Airport stakeholders and the community can be assured that that the dedicated staff team at the Airport will continue to provide outstanding service, and the board will continue to advance the Airport’s strategic initiatives during the transition period.

For more information about the Muskoka Airport, please visit: www.muskokadistrictairport.ca. Learn more about the CEO recruitment process by visiting https://careers.odgersberndtson.com/en-ca/30412