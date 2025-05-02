YMCA Of Simcoe/Muskoka’s 11th Annual Move To Give Fundraiser Raises Over $135,000

Community raises over $135,000 and counting in support of the Y’s efforts to build vibrant, connected communities

Last week, the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka wrapped up its 11th annual Move to Give fundraising event. The YMCA is pleased to announce that the event exceeded their fundraising goal, raising over $135,000 with more donations still coming in thanks to the community’s overwhelming generosity. Funds raised go directly to supporting the communities the Y serves across Simcoe, Muskoka, and the District of Parry Sound.

Over 1,100 participants from Simcoe, Muskoka, and Parry Sound joined together to take part in customized signature community events across the region in April. These events included pickleball tournaments, cycle-a-thons, rubber duck races, silent auctions, a mini ‘prom’ for child care participants and their parents, and more, all in support of the YMCA’s programs and services.

“It was incredible to see the support from our communities once again for this exciting fundraising event,” said Jill Tettmann, President and CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. “Participants of all ages came together to celebrate and support the YMCA, some for the 11th year in a row. We are deeply moved by the support and generosity of the community, from our donors, participants, community partners, and sponsors. Thanks to all who made this year’s Move to Give event such a resounding success,” said Tettmann.

Over the past eleven years, Move to Give has raised over $1,000,000 and brought together thousands of people across Simcoe, Muskoka, and Parry Sound – all working towards achieving the same goal – building vibrant and connected communities where everyone belongs. Move to Give not only raises funds to provide participants in need with financial assistance each year, but it also raises awareness about the YMCA’s programs, services, and impact on the community, while inspiring healthy, active living.

“As a charity, the success of Move to Give has a tremendous impact on the communities we serve”, said Kate Meeks, Senior Director of Philanthropy at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. A Move to Give participant shared how this impact influenced their life, and why they participated in this year: “The Y provided us with a really safe space, and amazing community. People who asked and cared. The idea of giving back through a fundraiser is the least that we could do.”

The YMCA also received the support of many local businesses through sponsorship of the event:

Platinum Sponsor: Corus Entertainment – Big 101.1 FM, Fresh Radio 93.1, and The Peak 95.1 FM.

Gold Sponsor and Presenting Media Sponsor: Central Ontario Broadcasting – 107.5 Kool FM, Rock 95, and Barrie 360.

Bronze Sponsors: Rotary Club of Innisfil, PUSH Promotions, Allegra Barrie.

Community Sponsors: Innisfil Backyard Bounce, SpeedPro Signs Barrie, The State Group, Lions Club of Innisfil, Matrix.

Local Sponsor: Triple Tech.

“We are truly grateful for the generosity and support of our community, who have demonstrated their commitment to our mission of promoting health, wellness, and community development,” remarked Tettmann.

Tettmann also acknowledged the hard work and dedication that YMCA staff and volunteers put into planning, organizing, and running the 11th annual Move to Give fundraising event – “This event is a huge undertaking, and our incredible staff and volunteer teams are a vital part of making Move to Give a success. Thank you for sharing your passion for the Y with everyone who participated,” praised Tettmann.

If you would like to support Move to Give and haven’t had a chance to do so yet, it’s not too late – visit their website at www.MoveToGive.ca to learn more.