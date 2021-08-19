$20,000 Dump Trailer Stolen In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP officers are currently investigating the theft of a 2020 Miska galvanized tri-axle dump trailer valued at over $20,000.00 and bearing Ontario license number S5927X. The trailer was stolen from a construction business located on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst, ON in the very early morning hours of August 18th, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000