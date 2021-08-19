Two Charged For Trying To Sell Stolen Property In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP responded to a complaint from a member of the public about two men attempting to sell generators from their car in the area of George Beard Lane in Gravenhurst, ON on August 18, 2021 just before 5 p.m. Responding officers located the vehicle travelling on Bethune Drive South in Gravenhurst, conducted a traffic stop and conducted an investigation into the circumstances.

Police have charged 29 year-old Adrian Kwiek of Brampton, ON with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5000 CC 355.5(a), Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime and Fail to Comply with an Appearance Notice for Court.

Also charged is 20 year-old Kewin Sadowski of Mississauga, ON with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5000, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime along with several Highway Traffic Act offenses.

Both accused people have been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on August 19, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000