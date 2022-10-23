18th Annual Fall Cottage Life Show Returns November 11–13

Muskoka411 Staff
Canada’s largest cottage and outdoor living event announced today that its 18th annual Fall Cottage Life Show is returning to the International Centre in Mississauga from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13. The three-day event is expected to attract newcomers looking for tips on where to rent in Ontario’s cottage country, alongside cottage-owners hoping to learn more about how to transform their properties into year-round rentals to meet the growing demand of the hot cottage rental market. Although the buying frenzy in cottage country’s real estate market has slowed, the rental market remains strong despite the rise in inflation.

Attendees will reconnect with the cottage industry’s leading brands and exhibitors, shop exclusive offers for their next cottage project, and attend inspiring and educational seminars with Cottage Life magazine’s editorial team alongside several guest speakers. The Fall Cottage Life Show will run concurrently with the Seasons Christmas Show, offering guests access to both shows for the price of one admission. Tickets are available now on the Fall Cottage Life Show website.

Visitors can also get an exclusive sneak peek at Cottage Life TV’s new original documentary, Loons: A Cry From The Mist, to learn all about the beloved Common Loon and why its population is declining in cottage country. Exploring the issue further, Birds Canada’s expert Dr. Doug Tozer joins Cottage Life magazine’s Editor and Cottage Life podcast host, Michelle Kelly, on stage to discuss why loons produce fewer chicks, the impacts to their environment, and what cottagers can do to help.

Also at the Main Stage, Cottage Life magazine’s editorial team will be on-hand to offer their advice and expertise on a number of cottage-related topics on the minds of their readers. Michelle Kelly and Terry Rees from the Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Associations (FOCA) will discuss renting in cottage country; Peter Lillico, a cottage succession planning lawyer, will provide legal advice on how to keep the “family cottage” in the family; and TV personality Frank “Frankie Flowers” Ferragine’s interactive demonstration will share gardening and landscape trends.

The Cottage Life Pop-Up Shop is a regular hotspot at the show, where visitors can find the perfect holiday gift for the cottager in their life, including apparel from the popular Cottage Life x Province of Canada capsule collection. Readers can also connect in-person with Cottage Life’s editorial team at the Cottage Life Booth and offer their thoughts and feedback on what content they love and would like to see more of in the magazine.

With the Fall Cottage Life Show under the same roof as the Seasons Christmas Show, attendees can enjoy the best of both worlds in the lead-up to the holidays. This includes visiting the Great Outdoors space to test their aim on the curling rink; watching fun seasonal appetizer demonstrations from cheese expert and food writer Sue Riedl; and enjoying a drink at the Polar Bar, where every drink ticket sold benefits the Cottage Dreams Cancer Recovery Initiative. Attendees can also test out their DIY skills by signing up for a Make & Take Workshop, where they can create and take home their very own evergreen centerpieces, succulent planters, holiday serving trays, holiday wreaths, and more. Additional details for the Seasons Christmas Show will be announced soon.

For the latest show additions, list of exhibitors, event times, and to register for admission, visit: cottagelife.com/shows.

*The Fall Cottage Life Show and Seasons Christmas Show will observe a moment of silence on Remembrance Day, Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., to honour and remember the men and women who have served and continue to serve Canada during times of war, conflict, and peace.

Show Hours and Dates:                
Friday, November 11: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, November 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, November 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location:                            
The International Centre, Hall 2 & 3, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8
FREE PARKING

Admission:
Adults (18+): $15
Seniors (65+): $12
Youth (12-17): $9
Child (4-11): $5
Children (3 & under): Free

*This article is sponsored by: Cottage Life

