18th Annual Fall Cottage Life Show Returns November 11–13

The Cottage Life Pop-Up Shop is a regular hotspot at the show, where visitors can find the perfect holiday gift for the cottager in their life, including apparel from the popular Cottage Life x Province of Canada capsule collection. Readers can also connect in-person with Cottage Life’s editorial team at the Cottage Life Booth and offer their thoughts and feedback on what content they love and would like to see more of in the magazine. With the Fall Cottage Life Show under the same roof as the Seasons Christmas Show, attendees can enjoy the best of both worlds in the lead-up to the holidays. This includes visiting the Great Outdoors space to test their aim on the curling rink; watching fun seasonal appetizer demonstrations from cheese expert and food writer Sue Riedl; and enjoying a drink at the Polar Bar, where every drink ticket sold benefits the Cottage Dreams Cancer Recovery Initiative . Attendees can also test out their DIY skills by signing up for a Make & Take Workshop, where they can create and take home their very own evergreen centerpieces, succulent planters, holiday serving trays, holiday wreaths, and more. Additional details for the Seasons Christmas Show will be announced soon. For the latest show additions, list of exhibitors, event times, and to register for admission, visit: cottagelife.com/shows.

*The Fall Cottage Life Show and Seasons Christmas Show will observe a moment of silence on Remembrance Day, Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., to honour and remember the men and women who have served and continue to serve Canada during times of war, conflict, and peace. Show Hours and Dates:

Friday, November 11: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location:

The International Centre, Hall 2 & 3, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

FREE PARKING Admission:

Adults (18+): $15

Seniors (65+): $12

Youth (12-17): $9

Child (4-11): $5

Children (3 & under): Free *This article is sponsored by: Cottage Life