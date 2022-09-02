14-Year-Old Huntsville Youth Charged After Break And Enter On King William St.

On September 01, 2022, Huntsville OPP attended Big East Vapor Company located at 39 King William Street in response to a break and enter.

On September 01, 2022, at 2:30 a.m., suspect(s) gained entry to the business through a window. Once inside the suspect(s) stole a quantity of e cigarettes.

UPDATE – On September 1, 2022, a 14-year-old Huntsville youth was arrested and charged with Break and enter and Theft under $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on November 03, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The identity of the accused will be withheld as it is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The investigation into this break and enter is ongoing. If you have information about this, please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.