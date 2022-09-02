OPP Seeking Assistance With Person To Locate In The Midland Area

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a male last observed in Midland leaving a Highway 93 retail store on September 2, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The person to locate is Daniel Petroff 30 years of Midland and is described as being a white male, 6′ tall, thin build, shaved head with a chin strap beard and maybe operating a 2009 Grey Honda Ont Plate #CCEZ054 (see attached pictures)

He is known to frequent the Midland to Coldwater area and investigators, family are looking to locate him out of concerns for his health and welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him but to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca