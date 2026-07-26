$139M In Drugs Seized In Cross-Border Investigation, Largest Drug Busts By Weight In Ontario

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Drugs Seized Valued at More Than $139 Million

A multi-jurisdictional, cross-border investigation resulted in the seizure of nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs, including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and opium marking one of the most significant drug seizures in a single investigation in Ontario. This intelligence-led joint forces investigation, named Project Bay, focused on disrupting the importation and trafficking of illegal drugs with a nexus to the international border.

In January 2025, the Windsor Police Service (WPS) initiated a drug-trafficking investigation. In February 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) collaborated with WPS to advance the investigation and identify the cross-border trafficking network. As the scope and complexity of the investigation expanded, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was engaged to support the cross-border and interprovincial components of the investigation through the Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST) and the OPP-led Border Drug Interdiction Task Force (BDIT).

As the investigation progressed, law enforcement partners provided critical support. US agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration, assisted with international aspects of the investigation, while the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Peel Regional Police (PRP) provided operational and investigative support.

The investigation revealed the use of a broker-style model within the commercial transportation sector. It leveraged established connections to facilitate the cross-border movement of illegal drugs, including the arrangement of drivers to knowingly transport illicit commodities within legitimate supply chains.

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, 18 search warrants were executed at residences and businesses in Windsor, Corunna, LaSalle, Brampton and Kleinburg, by members from:

OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau

WPS

WPS Emergency Services Unit

OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit

OPP Emergency Response Team

OPP Canine Unit

OPP Community Street Crime Unit

CBSA

TPS

PRP

PRP Tactical and Rescue Unit

London Police Service Emergency Response Unit

Chatham-Kent Police Service Emergency Response Team

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Canine

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, two search warrants were executed in Markham and Caledon.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, two search warrants were executed in Brampton.

Throughout the investigation and as a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized with approximate quantities:

973 kg suspected cocaine

660 kg suspected methamphetamine

49 kg opium

230 oxycodone tablets (5mg)

17 firearms, including an anti-tank rifle

Ammunition

Prohibited devices and weapons including brass knuckles, magazines and baton

C$80,000

US$10,000

One vehicle as offence-related property

High-end jewellery

Money counters

43 cell phones and six laptops

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is more than $139 million, representing a significant disruption to the illegal drug supply chain in Ontario.

The OPP Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit has been engaged to investigate any proceeds of crime offences and assist in the seizure of offence-related property.

Twenty-one individuals have been charged with 102 offences contrary to the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Nineteen of the accused were arrested and two remain outstanding. Arrest warrants have been issued. Information on the accused and their respective charges are included in the attached Addendum of Charged Persons.

Cocaine is not produced domestically and enters Canada through international drug trafficking networks. Methamphetamine seized in recent OPP investigations originates from multiple sources and is either produced in clandestine domestic laboratories or imported into Canada. The investigation into the source and full scope of the trafficking network remain ongoing.

Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.