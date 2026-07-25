Health Unit Reminds Residents To Protect Against West Nile Virus

West Nile virus circulates in Simcoe Muskoka every summer, so the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reminding residents to take steps now to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

West Nile virus circulates between birds and some mosquito species. People can become infected through the bite of a mosquito that has fed on an infected bird. The risk is highest in late summer. The health unit recommends taking the following steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Use an insect repellent approved for use in Canada and follow the label instructions.

Wear light-coloured clothing and cover exposed skin by wearing long sleeves, long pants, socks and a hat when mosquitoes are present.

Remove standing water around your home to reduce mosquito breeding.

Make sure window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes out.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not get sick, but the virus can cause serious illness in some cases. Symptoms can include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headache and sensitivity to light. In rare cases, it can lead to serious neurological illness. Anyone with symptoms should seek medical care.

The health unit continues to monitor mosquito activity by trapping and testing mosquitoes and checking for larvae at selected locations across Simcoe Muskoka during the summer.

For more information about West Nile virus, visit smdhu.org/WNV.