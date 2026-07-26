Two Charged After Drug Investigation In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals with charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as well as Criminal Code offences after a mid-day warrant executed in the City of Orillia.

Through the summer, Orillia CSCU commenced a drug trafficking investigation at an address near Walker Avenue and Barrie Road in the City of Orillia. As a result of their investigation, a warrant was issued.

On July 21, 2026, just after 1:30 pm, with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Central Region Tactical Response Unit (TRU), Central Region TRU K9, Muskoka CSCU, and the Orillia Detachment Community Mobilization Unit, the warrant was executed, and two persons were taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Emmanuel Hailu, 20-years old from Scarborough, and Stacey Milne, 42-years old from Orillia, are facing the following charges:

· Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Both parties have been held in custody to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

Additionally, 90 grams of cocaine, $18,000 in Canadian currency, an air pistol, two cellular devices, a money counter, and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Severn, and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.