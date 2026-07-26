Playful Twists At Community Living Huntsville’s New Mulligans & Mischief Golf Classic

You are invited to toss tradition aside and tee up for a fresh, fun

morning on the golf course.

Community Living Huntsville invites everyone – no matter their amount of golf

experience – to sign up for the new Mulligans and Mischief Golf Classic happening at

Deerhurst Resort Lakeside Golf Course on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

“Forget the stuffy stereotypes – this event is golf with a playful twist, designed for every

skill level in a way that is easy to fit into your day,” says Jennifer Jerrett, Community

Engagement Specialist for Community Living Huntsville. “It’s nine holes of unique, no

pressure golf that’s easy to fit into your day, while giving you a chance to meet some

people, have some fun, and change some lives.”

The mischief starts before golfers even reach the first tee. Guests can enjoy breakfast,

prizes, and surprise activities before their round even begins – including contests that

may have absolutely nothing to do with golf. “We are turning everything upside down,” laughs Jerrett.

The one-of-a-kind golf experience is designed to be fun, welcoming, and a little

unexpected. Along the course, participants can expect playful twists, mischievous

surprises, and plenty of opportunities to laugh, connect, and make memories – including

a chance to win a $10,000 Hole-in-One prize in partnership with Hole-in-One Canada.

After their round, golfers can unwind at a complimentary Caesar bar and social

gathering before heading home – almost like a cocktail hour to cap off the morning.

Funds raised with support the not-for-profit organization’s housing initiatives for people

with developmental disabilities and families, who access its services, to find and keep

stable, safe, and affordable roofs over their heads in our community.

“Whether you’re a long-time golfer, a complete beginner, or simply looking for a fun and

different way to spend a morning, the Mulligans & Mischief Golf Classic promises a

relaxed, entertaining experience that puts connection – and community – first,” adds

Jerrett. “By participating or sponsoring, your support helps turn a day on the green into

life-changing progress off the course.”

She thanked the organization’s 2026-2027 Signature Event Partners, including Platinum

partners Tall Trees Muskoka and Deerhurst Resort, and Gold partners Refined Kitchen

& Bath, Property Prep Canada, Stephenson District Lions Club, Optimize Wealth

Management | Dan Willett Financial, and Tulloch, for their support in making this

signature fundraising event possible.

For more information, to register, or to become a sponsor, visit clhuntsville.ca.

Community Living Huntsville is a not-for-profit, registered charity that supports and

advocates alongside more than 300 children and adults, and their families, to promote

and advance meaningful choice and real inclusion for people with developmental

disabilities, so people, families, and our community can thrive. Learn more at

clhuntsville.ca and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.