Traffic Complaint Leads To Impaired Driving Charge For Ramara Resident

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint in Fenelon Township.

On July 22, 2026, at approximately 7:09 a.m., officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver in the area of Glenarm Road and Killarney Bay Road, Fenelon Township. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving-related offences.

Bryce Studiman, 30-year-old of Ramara Township, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date.

As a result of the charge, the driver received an immediate 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The vehicle was removed from the scene by a tow operator and held at an authorized impound facility in accordance with provincial impaired driving legislation.

The Ontario Provincial Police remain committed to removing impaired drivers from our roads and improving public safety. The OPP appreciates the assistance of responsible motorists and community members who report concerning driving behaviour. Public reports play a vital role in helping officers identify and remove impaired drivers before tragedy occurs. If you suspect a driver is impaired, safely contact 9-1-1 and provide as much information as possible.