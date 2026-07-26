Napoleon Shares Flavour Ideas And Grilling Methods Ahead Of National Chicken Wing Day

Few foods bring people together quite like chicken wings. Whether served at a backyard barbecue, game-day party or casual summer get-together, they’re a crowd favourite that never goes out of style.

While deep-fried wings often steal the spotlight, grilling offers a delicious alternative with less mess and less added fat. From smoky and saucy to crispy and spicy, there are countless ways to create restaurant-quality wings right in your own backyard.

“Grilled wings are one of the easiest – and most rewarding – meals you can make at home,” says Garry Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Napoleon. “With a few simple techniques, you can achieve crispy skin, juicy meat and bold flavour without ever reaching for a deep fryer.”

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, Napoleon is sharing expert tips and recipes to help Canadians take their wings to the next level:

Marinades and Dry Rubs: Wings are incredibly versatile and easy to customize. A simple combination of olive oil, salt and pepper is always a winner, but experimenting with flavours is where the fun begins. Try a Buffalo-inspired dry rub with paprika, cayenne and chili powder, a bright lemon pepper blend or a Cambodian-inspired marinade

Wings are incredibly versatile and easy to customize. A simple combination of olive oil, salt and pepper is always a winner, but experimenting with flavours is where the fun begins. Try a Buffalo-inspired dry rub with paprika, cayenne and chili powder, a bright lemon pepper blend or a Grilling Techniques: There are several ways to cook outstanding wings on the grill. Direct heat over medium-high flames create crispy skin in less time, while smoking over indirect heat with hickory or cheery wood chips at 250°F for about two hours adds incredible depth of flavour. Trying a new grilling technique with a cedar plank rotisserie grill basket

There are several ways to cook outstanding wings on the grill. Direct heat over medium-high flames create crispy skin in less time, while smoking over indirect heat with hickory or cheery wood chips at 250°F for about two hours adds incredible depth of flavour. Trying a new grilling technique with a Sauces and Dips: Great wings deserve great sauces. Beyond classic Buffalo, honey garlic and barbecue, try a sticky honey sriracha glaze, a rich bourbon barbecue sauce or a beer-based sauce

Great wings deserve great sauces. Beyond classic Buffalo, honey garlic and barbecue, try a sticky honey sriracha glaze, a rich bourbon barbecue sauce or a Grill with Confidence: From high-heat searing to low-and-slow smoking and rotisserie cooking, Napoleon grills are built for every wing-making technique. No matter your favourite flavour profile, the right equipment makes it easy to achieve consistent, delicious results.

“Wings are the perfect canvas for creativity,” says Scott. “Whether you prefer sweet, smoky, spicy or something completely different, grilling brings out incredible flavour and creates a charred, juicy finish that’s hard to beat.”