Check Out Moonlight Madness In Downtown Bracebridge This Friday

For more than four decades, Moonlight Madness has been one of Downtown Bracebridge’s signature summer traditions, bringing thousands of people downtown for an evening of shopping, entertainment, and community fun. This Friday, July 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) invites everyone to enjoy this free community event in the Muskoka’s downtown.

“Moonlight Madness is one of our favourite events of the year because it brings so much energy and excitement to the downtown,” said Tracy Larkman, Manager of the Bracebridge BIA. “This year we’re excited to welcome families back to the Memorial Park Kids Zone with the return of the fun inflatables, while also introducing the new Golden Bricks LEGO activity zone which will be located on the lower end of Manitoba Street. With live entertainment, family activities, and great local shopping, we’re looking forward to another fantastic evening for residents and visitors alike.”

Lindsay Alexander, Chair of the Downtown Bracebridge BIA, says the event is a celebration of everything that makes Downtown Bracebridge unique.

“Moonlight Madness showcases the best of our downtown and the businesses that make it such a vibrant place to visit. It’s an opportunity to support local businesses, connect with neighbours, and welcome visitors to experience everything Downtown Bracebridge has to offer. We encourage everyone to come downtown, enjoy the festivities, and make a night of it.”

The Main Stage comes alive at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Mighty Lopez, followed by Black Water Union beginning at 9:30 p.m. Between these performances, enjoy special appearances by the Neema Children’s Choir from Uganda and Footloose Muskoka. Everyone is invited to join Footloose Muskoka from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to learn some fun line dances and get out on the dance floor.

Throughout the evening, visitors can also enjoy captivating street performances by The Fire Guy, Lucy Hoops, and Ascension Arts Muskoka, along with interactive kickboxing demonstrations from Big Country Muskoka.

Families can also enjoy the return of the Memorial Park Kids Zone, presented by Moonwalk Bouncers. Open from 6:00 p.m. until dark, it features inflatable attractions and family games for $10 per person. Inflatable attractions are available until dark only and have a minimum height requirement of 36 inches.

Visitors can browse sidewalk sales, enjoy extended shopping hours, sample delicious food vendors, relax in the Bracebridge Hall Beer Garden, and experience activities throughout the downtown.

The Downtown Bracebridge BIA gratefully acknowledges the support of this year’s event sponsors: Long & McQuade Musical Instruments, Cottage Country Docks, Cooper Equipment Rentals, Moonwalk Bouncers, and Avio Wave. Their generous support helps make this community event possible.

Manitoba Street will close to vehicle traffic at 3:00 p.m. between Taylor Road and Ontario Street for event setup and will reopen at approximately 1:00 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to use nearby municipal parking lots.

For more information, visit www.downtownbracebridge.com, follow Downtown Bracebridge on Facebook, Instagram and download the free Downtown Bracebridge mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.