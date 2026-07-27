Maple Leaf Marinas Launches 7th Annual Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser This Civic Weekend

Maple Leaf Marinas Aims to Surpass $200,000 for Local Hospitals During 7th Annual

Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser Community initiative sets $45,000 fundraising goal for the August Civic Holiday weekend

Following last year’s record-breaking fundraiser, Maple Leaf Marinas (MLM) is once again

inviting boaters to fuel up for a cause. During the 7th Annual Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser, taking place over the Civic Holiday weekend from Friday, July 31 through Monday, August 3, up to 20¢ from every litre of fuel pumped at participating Maple Leaf Marinas locations will be donated directly to six local hospital foundations.

This year, MLM has set a fundraising goal of $45,000 and achieving that goal would push the initiative’s total donations to more than $200,000 since the fundraiser began in 2020.

All 21 Maple Leaf Marinas locations will participate in support of the following hospital foundations:

• Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

• Huntsville Hospital Foundation

• West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation

• South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

• RVH Foundation

• Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation

“We’re incredibly proud of how Fuel Your Hospital has grown over the past seven years,” said Derek Lubert, President of Maple Leaf Marinas. “Last year’s response from our boating community and partners was extraordinary, and we’re excited to build on that momentum as we work toward surpassing $200,000 in total donations. That milestone reflects the generosity of our customers, partners and marina teams, and the positive impact we can make when we come together in support of local healthcare.”

Maple Leaf Marinas extends its sincere appreciation to the partners who continue to make this initiative possible, including Mayes Martin Ltd., Bowman Fuels Ltd., Parry Sound/Huntsville Fuels, McDougall Energy, MD Marine Insurance, Dealerplan, and TeamLTD.

For more information about the Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser and a list of participating marinas, visit www.mlmarinas.com/fuelyourhospital.