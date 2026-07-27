Project Time: OPP Striking Back Against Child Exploitation

Through the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy), a joint initiative involving the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and 25 other police services, 63 individuals were charged and 51 victims were identified in the fight against online child exploitation.

As part of Project Time, a coordinated provincial effort to identify and apprehend those who prey on children, investigators targeted individuals making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Victims were also identified and safeguarded, with appropriate support provided to those impacted.

Project Time results include:

51 victims identified

63 individuals arrested

213 charges laid

814 electronic devices seized

264 criminal investigations conducted

154 ongoing investigations

Two accused were in a position of trust and authority in their communities

Eight accused were repeat offenders

Members of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy recognize that law enforcement cannot combat these crimes alone. Parents, educators, child advocacy organizations, government and technology providers are essential in keeping children safe.

Further details relating to the accused and their respective charges are available in the attached Addendum of Charged Persons. Some of the accused cannot be identified due to a court-issued publication ban.

The Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy police partners have noted a significant rise in reports of online child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse material in recent years. To learn how to keep children safe, visit Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Anyone with any information related to child sexual exploitation should contact their local police or report it to cybertip.ca.

“Project Time is a testament to the dedication and commitment of law enforcement professionals across Ontario and Canada to protect children from exploitation. The results of this operation demonstrate the power of collaboration, the strength of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy and the relentless pursuit of those who prey on the most vulnerable.”

– OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Tara Clark, Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy Lead