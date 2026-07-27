OPP Reminding The Public About Rules Around E-Bikes And E-Scooters

Members of the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding the public of the rules and regulations governing e-bikes and e-scooters.

Bracebridge OPP officers have responded to multiple complaints regarding young people riding e-bikes and e-scooters, particularly in an unsafe manner. The most recent concern occurred this morning, July 22, 2026 at 4:30 AM when young people were causing a disturbance riding e-bikes on Daffodil Ct in Gravenhurst.

It is important for riders to recognize that e-bikes-also known as power-assisted bicycles-are subject to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 369/09.

To be legally operated, an e-bike must meet the following requirements:

Be equipped with operable pedals

Have an electric motor rated at 500 watts or less

Have a maximum assisted speed of 32 km/h

Weigh no more than 120 kg, including the battery

Be equipped with two independent braking systems

Have the battery and motor securely fastened to the frame

Have all electrical terminals properly insulated

Meet all Ontario equipment standards

E-bike riders must also:

Be at least 16 years of age

Wear an approved bicycle or motorcycle helmet

Follow the same rules of the road as cyclists

Refrain from riding on controlled-access highways

E-scooter riders must also:

Be at least 16 years of age

Remain standing while riding

Wear an approved helmet

Must NOT carry any passengers or cargo

carry any passengers or cargo Cannot exceed 24 km/hr on a level surface

Riders should also be aware that municipalities may have additional bylaws or restrictions in place that limit where e-bikes can be used, including on certain pathways, trails, or waterfront areas. Always watch for posted signage and follow local regulations.

Unlike motor vehicles, e-bike operators are not required to have a driver’s licence, vehicle registration, licence plates, or insurance.

Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. By understanding and following the laws, riders can help ensure safe and enjoyable travel for everyone in our communities.

If you observe unsafe or concerning behaviour on the road, contact your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or call 9-1-1 in an emergency. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.