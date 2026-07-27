Youth Artists Inspire Conservation At Save Our Loonies Celebration

Permanent student artwork unveiled at Crystal Cave highlights the call to protect Bray Lake

The Bray Lake Residents Association (BRLA) celebrated youth creativity, community partnerships, and environmental stewardship during its Save Our Loonies Art Award Celebration & Conservation Sign Unveiling at Crystal Cave.

The event featured the unveiling of a permanent conservation sign showcasing artwork created by students in the Personal Life Management Program (ages 14–21) at Almaguin Highlands Secondary School. The display celebrates the students’ artistic talents while encouraging residents and visitors to help protect Bray Lake and Ontario’s freshwater ecosystems.

The celebration also recognized Trip Patterson, whose artwork was selected as the official Save Our Loonies campaign T-shirt design. Patterson received a gift certificate generously donated by Crystal Cave owner James Toth in recognition of his outstanding contribution.

Students, families, art teacher Becky Gibson, Crystal Cave owner James Toth, BRLA President Brenda Rantz, Director Floyd Simpkins, volunteers, and community partners gathered to celebrate the important role education, art, and community involvement play in protecting local lakes.

Bray Lake is one of Machar Township’s most environmentally significant lakes. It includes a 265-hectare Provincial Conservation Reserve and provides critical habitat for numerous species at risk, including the Endangered Blanding’s Turtle, Eastern Wolf, Least Bittern, Bald Eagle, Canada Warbler, Sandhill Crane, and several bat species.

Recent volunteer water quality monitoring found phosphorus concentrations at multiple Bray Lake sampling sites exceeding Ontario’s Provincial Water Quality Objectives and measuring three to five times higher than nearby Eagle Lake. These findings reinforce the need for stronger environmental protection, continued scientific monitoring, and proactive watershed management.

Despite its ecological importance, Bray Lake currently receives fewer planning protections than neighbouring Eagle Lake. Through its Save Our Loonies campaign, BRLA is asking Machar Township to designate Bray Lake as a Policy 2 Lake, providing the same planning standards and environmental protections currently afforded to Eagle Lake.

Long-time Machar Township resident Melina Prentice said the campaign reflects what many residents have believed for decades.

“My family has enjoyed both Bray Lake and Eagle Lake since 1974. Bray Lake contributes equally to our township and deserves the same care and protection as every other lake in Machar.”

The campaign’s message is simple:

One Township. Four Lakes. One Standard.

“These students have shown that conservation begins with education. Their artwork reminds us that protecting our lakes is everyone’s responsibility, and the science tells us Bray Lake deserves stronger protection,” said Brenda Rantz, President of the Bray Lake Residents Association.

“We are proud to recognize these talented young artists. Their creativity is helping inspire our community to value and protect Bray Lake for future generations,” said Floyd Simpkins, BRLA Director.

“Crystal Cave is honoured to host this celebration and provide a permanent home for this inspiring artwork. Protecting our natural environment benefits everyone who lives here and visits our region,” said James Toth, owner of Crystal Cave.

“This project allowed students to express themselves through art while learning about environmental stewardship. Seeing their work become a permanent public display has been incredibly meaningful,” said Becky Gibson, Art Teacher at Almaguin Highlands Secondary School.

Community support for the campaign has been immediate. More than 400 people signed the petition within 48 hours of its official launch on Friday, demonstrating strong public support for giving Bray Lake the same environmental protections currently provided to Eagle Lake.

Residents can learn more and support the campaign by signing the Protect Bray Lake Petition:

https://www.change.org/p/protect-bray-lake-by-giving-it-the-same-protection-as-eagle-lake

Official Save Our Loonies T-shirts are available at:

https://silverscreenshop.ca/collections/save-our-loonies/T-Shirts

Proceeds support volunteer water quality monitoring, youth environmental education, scientific research, stewardship initiatives, and public awareness programs that help protect Bray Lake.

Community Appreciation

BRLA gratefully acknowledges the local businesses and volunteers whose generosity made the celebration possible, including:

SilverPrint for producing the official Save Our Loonies merchandise and hosting online T-shirt sales.

merchandise and hosting online T-shirt sales. Signcraft for creating the permanent conservation sign featuring the student artwork.

Crystal Cave for hosting the celebration and providing a permanent home for the conservation display.

Wanderer’s Outpost for generously providing complimentary French fries for attendees.

About Save Our Loonies

The Save Our Loonies campaign brings together residents, students, researchers, volunteers, local businesses, and conservation partners to protect Bray Lake through education, stewardship, scientific monitoring, and community action.

The campaign advocates for science-based watershed management to protect clean water, healthy wildlife habitat, and future generations while promoting one guiding principle:

One Township. Four Lakes. One Standard.