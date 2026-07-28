Mischief To Playground Equipment At Bracebridge Childcare Centre

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two occurrences of mischief to some playground equipment at a Bracebridge childcare centre.

On Monday, July 27, 2026, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a complaint of considerable amount of damage that was caused to the playground and surrounding property at a daycare location on Tamarack Trail in Bracebridge. Unknown suspects entered the locked area sometime between July 24 – 27, 2026 and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

This is the second time this daycare centre has been the victim of mischief of this nature. The first occasion was between July 3 – 6, 2026.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.