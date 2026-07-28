Bracebridge OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers Within 24 Hours

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three drivers with impaired driving during the weekend.

On Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 3:00 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver in Muskoka Lakes Township. Officers located the vehicle travelling south on Highway 11 South in Bracebridge and conducted a traffic stop. Police arrested and charged 41-year-old Ashley Bone of Mississauga, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 1, 2026 to answer to her charges.

On Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 9:50 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) on Windermere Road in Muskoka Lakes Township and an interaction with a driver led to an impaired driving investigation. Police arrested and charged 18-year-old Joshua Levy of North York, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 1, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 2:15 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol in the town of Bracebridge in the area of Quebec Street and became concerned about the driving behaviour of a motorist. The officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 25-year-old Ruth Johns of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 1, 2026 to answer to her charges.

Impaired driving has a significant impact on the safety of Muskoka roads, if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call police. The consequences for driving while impaired are significant and include an immediate 90-day drivers licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.