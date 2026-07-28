Tim Hortons Camp Day Raised $12.7M For Tim Hortons Foundation Camp

Thank you Canada! Tim Hortons is proud to announce that over $12.7 million was raised for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps during this year’s Camp Day campaign.

Tim Hortons Camp Day has raised $287.7 million in its history, which has supported sending nearly 350,000 underserved youth to experience the Tims Camps multi-year development program that builds confidence, resiliency, and other critical skills.

“Once again, Tims guests and restaurant owners came together in a big way for Camp Day,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “Every hot and iced coffee purchased on July 15 is a direct investment in a young person’s future, and I’m proud of what our communities accomplished together this year.”

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and raise additional funds through Camp Day bracelets, Camp Day donuts, Donation Badges, and other unique fundraising initiatives developed by local Tims restaurant owners and their team members.

“Camp Day is a powerful reminder of what can happen when communities come together with a shared belief in creating brighter futures for youth. This year’s results are about much more than dollars raised,” says Caroline Barham, President of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps board, and a Tims restaurant owner. “They represent thousands of acts of kindness and a commitment to supporting young people as they develop the confidence, independence, and skills that will serve them throughout their lives. Thank you to everyone who played a role in making Camp Day 2026 such a meaningful success.”

For more information on how to support Tims Camps throughout the year visit www.timscamps.com.