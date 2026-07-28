Lake Of Bays Invites Residents, Visitors And Local Businesses To Shape Its First Tourism Strategy

The Township of Lake of Bays is launching the first phase of public engagement for its first five-year Tourism Strategy. The strategy will guide how tourism is managed and supported across the Township’s four hamlets and residents, visitors and local businesses are invited to help shape the future.

In January 2026, the Township introduced a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT), creating dedicated revenue for tourism, and has established a new Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) to help put that revenue to work. A concurrent update to the Township’s Official Plan is shaping the longer-term planning framework. The Tourism Strategy will connect these initiatives together into a single roadmap that supports sustainable tourism while benefiting residents, businesses and visitors alike.

The Township has retained Context Research Group (CRG), working with planning firm JL Richards & Associates (JLR), to develop the strategy. Community input gathered this summer and fall, through an online survey, a community pop-up at the Dwight Farmers Market, a community connector program and a town hall in Baysville, will directly inform the priorities, recommendations and investments in the final plan.

How to get Involved

The strategy will only be as strong as the input behind it. The project team is asking community members to participate in one or more of the following engagement opportunities:

Opportunity: Date & Time: Location & Details: Community Engagement Event Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Dwight Farmers’ Market (2876 Highway 60, Dwight ON) Online Survey Tuesday, July 28, 2026 – Friday, October 2, 2026 Tourism Strategy Survey Community Connector Sign up by Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Email; abucking@jlrichards.ca Public Meeting – Town Hall Thursday, August 20, 2026 Lake of Bays Community Centre & Arena (10 University St, Baysville, ON)

Following the summer and fall engagement, the project team will analyze all inputs received and develop a draft strategy for Township Staff to review by end of 2026. The final five-year Tourism Strategy, expected in early 2027, will guide tourism decisions, investment priorities and the use of MAT revenues for our community.

For more information on the Tourism Strategy development or the Municipal Accommodation Tax, visit; Engage Lake of Bays.