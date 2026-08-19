$1.7M Funding Boost To Enhance Economic Development In Parry Sound – Muskoka

FedNor funds will help support business and community growth through advanced manufacturing and innovation

In a rapidly changing world shaped by tariffs, skills shortages and AI reshaping the workforce, the Government of Canada is focused on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient economy. Advanced manufacturing is a key pillar of that effort. Yesterday, the government launched the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Alliance to help close skills gaps in the sector. Today FedNor is backing that investment in Northern Ontario businesses and communities, helping them adopt new technologies, adapt to shifting markets and grow.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for FedNor, today announced a total FedNor investment of $1,766,712 in five projects in the Parry Sound—Muskoka area. This funding, delivered through FedNor’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program and the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative for Northern Ontario, will help local manufacturers adopt new technology and support new housing and construction across the region.

The investments are helping local manufacturers adopt the advance technology needed to compete and grow. Connor Industries will use its investment to install new watercraft manufacturing equipment at its Parry Sound plant, expanding production and creating new jobs. Lofthouse Manufacturing will acquire a new hydraulic forging press, increasing efficiency and cutting material waste. Muskoka Aurora will use its investment to expand its non-alcoholic beverage line and improve shelf stability, wider distribution. Keystone Granite Management will use its funding to produce value-added granite production for the construction and landscaping sector, expanding into new markets.

FedNor funding will also help support housing needs in the region. The Muskoka Community Land Trust is receiving an investment to hire the professionals needed to coordinate planning for shovel-ready housing developments, helping move local projects closer to construction. .

Collectively, these projects are expected to strengthen the regional economy by creating 16 full-time equivalent jobs and helping local businesses develop and sell new, high-value products. By driving innovation and competitiveness, this investment will help strengthen Northern Ontario’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and sustainable growth.

For more detail on the projects being funded, please see the associated backgrounder.