New York Resident Charged With Impaired At A Huntsville Ride Check

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check in Huntsville.

On Saturday, August 15, 2026, shortly after midnight, officers were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 60 near Grandview Drive, when officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation Logan Marshall, 43-years-old, of New York, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Huntsville OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.