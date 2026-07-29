Huntsville OPP Charge Three People With Impaired Driving

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired operation following two separate incidents in Huntsville.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Brunel Road in Huntsville. During the traffic stop, officers observed the driver to be impaired and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Julia Ann Dann, 34 years old of Bracebridge, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Additionally, shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 23, 2026, officers were conducting general patrol when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Highway 11 near Gryphon Lodge Road. Officers stopped to investigate the vehicle and the interaction subsequently led officers to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Trisztan TARNOCI, 26 years old of Toronto, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

All accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge in August.

Huntsville OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or staying overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.