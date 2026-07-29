Shack Truck Is Heading Back To Port Carling This August Long Weekend

Weekend Plans? The Shack Truck is Heading to Port Carling for the August Long Weekend!

Muskoka, they’re the our way! The Shack Truck is rolling into Port Carling for the long weekend, and they are excited to be serving up ShackBurgers and iconic crinkle-cut fries right on the water.

SWS Muskoka at SWS Boatworks:

Friday, July 31 – Sunday, August 2: 11am – 8pm Monday, August 3: 11am – 3pm Come by boat or by road — we’ll have you covered all weekend long. See you there!

*This Article Is Sponsored By Shake Shack