Public Complaint Leads To Impaired Charge For Gravenhurst Resident

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with impaired driving.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 11:50 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report from a concerned member of the public about the condition of a driver on Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst. The caller assisted police by noting the licence plate of the involved vehicle which led police to the driver’s address.

Officers located the driver and subsequently arrested and charged 54-year-old Jason Gibson of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 29, 2026 to answer to his charges.