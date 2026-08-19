Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After Dirt Bike Collision

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man after an off-road vehicle collision.

On Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 4:15 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to reports of an off-road vehicle collision that occurred at an address on Merkley Road in Gravenhurst. Reports were that a male party was operating a dirt bike and was injured during a collision. The operator was transported to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

As a result of the police investigation into the circumstances, 39-year-old Brook Simpson of Gravenhurst was charged with Impaired Operation- Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 29, 2026 to answer to his charge.